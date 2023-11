Ethereum Staking Infrastructure SSV Network Surpasses $100 Million in Total Value Locked

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum staking infrastructure SSV Network has exceeded $100 million. As of the time of writing, the number of Ethereum staked on SSV Network stands at 49,280, with an estimated value of approximately $101 million.