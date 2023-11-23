copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Staking Infrastructure SSV Network Surpasses $100 Million in Total Value Locked
Binance News
2023-11-23 07:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum staking infrastructure SSV Network has exceeded $100 million. As of the time of writing, the number of Ethereum staked on SSV Network stands at 49,280, with an estimated value of approximately $101 million.
View full text