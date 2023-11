OpenAI Valued at $86 Billion, Plans to Sell Employee Stocks

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, OpenAI's plan to sell employee stocks is back on track after Sam Altman resumed his role as CEO. The company is currently valued at $86 billion, and the transaction is expected to be completed next month. Investors led by Thrive Capital will purchase up to $1 billion in stocks held by employees or other investors, and may buy even more.