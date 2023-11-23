copy link
OpenAI Valued at $86 Billion, Plans to Sell Employee Stocks
Binance News
2023-11-23 07:08
According to Foresight News, OpenAI's plan to sell employee stocks is back on track after Sam Altman resumed his role as CEO. The company is currently valued at $86 billion, and the transaction is expected to be completed next month. Investors led by Thrive Capital will purchase up to $1 billion in stocks held by employees or other investors, and may buy even more.
