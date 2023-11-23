copy link
Kyber Network Attacker Transfers 1,000 WETH on Arbitrum
2023-11-23 06:32
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that a Kyber Network attacker has transferred 1,000 Wrapped Ether (WETH), worth $2.06 million, to an address starting with 0x84e6 on the Arbitrum network. This address had interacted with an Indexed Finance attacker's address 705 days ago.
