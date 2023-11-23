copy link
Jasmine International Partners With Meta Lab To Tokenize Fund Product
2023-11-23 05:53
According to Foresight News, Jasmine International Asset Management has collaborated with Meta Lab to tokenize one of its fund products and has completed the notification to the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Authority. The fund is targeted at professional investors and primarily invests in US bonds.
