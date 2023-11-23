Oil Prices Drop as OPEC Delays Meeting, Equities Struggle

According to Yahoo News, oil prices experienced a decline on Thursday following OPEC's unexpected decision to postpone a crucial policy meeting. This development suggests further turmoil within the organization. Meanwhile, equities struggled as two US reports dampened recent enthusiasm regarding the future of interest rates. Both major crude contracts fell by over one percent due to the announcement that the highly anticipated meeting of major producers, which includes OPEC and 10 allies, would be delayed by four days to November 30. The decision was reportedly made after Angola and Nigeria resisted lower targets, with Saudi Arabia allegedly preparing to extend a one-million-barrel-a-day output cut into the new year. The lower crude prices did not boost stock traders' confidence, as most Asian markets experienced a downturn, despite a pre-Thanksgiving bounce on Wall Street.

