Sui Grants Over $500,000 to Eight Projects Spanning DeFi, Gaming, Education, and Tools

According to Foresight News, Sui has provided over $500,000 in funding to a new batch of eight recipients for projects spanning decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, education, and tools. These projects include institutional DeFi product KriyaDEX, cross-chain PVP auto-battle game Sui AutoChess, verification API project WELLDONE Studio, blockchain incentive layer Fluidity, future revenue token protocol Legato, asset streaming protocol Mpay, portfolio and historical event tracker BlockVision, and a full-stack guide for beginners. The funding aims to support the development and growth of these projects, which are expected to contribute to the expansion of the DeFi, gaming, education, and tools sectors. By providing financial assistance, Sui hopes to foster innovation and collaboration within the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.

