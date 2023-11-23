copy link
create picture
more
RedotPay Partners with Cactus Custody to Enhance Compliance and Security of Custody Services
Binance News
2023-11-23 03:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Web3 payment solution provider RedotPay has entered into a strategic partnership with Matrixport's custody business, Cactus Custody, to enhance the compliance and security of their custody services. This collaboration ensures that RedotPay users' digital assets will be securely held in independent wallets provided by Cactus Custody, with insurance coverage of up to $50 million.
View full text