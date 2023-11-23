Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Leo Ventures Launches $10 Million Fund for Disruptive Projects in Fintech, Deep Tech, and ESG

Binance News
2023-11-23 02:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Singapore-based venture capital firm Leo Ventures has launched a $10 million venture capital fund dedicated to promoting the development of disruptive projects. The fund targets Web2 companies involved in financial technology, deep technology, ESG technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Additionally, it supports Web3 projects related to decentralized finance (DeFi), L0, L1, infrastructure, payment solutions, and Web3 consumer technology projects. The investment aims to foster innovation and growth in these sectors, providing financial support for companies working on groundbreaking technologies and solutions. By focusing on both Web2 and Web3 projects, Leo Ventures aims to bridge the gap between traditional and emerging technologies, helping to shape the future of the tech industry.
View full text