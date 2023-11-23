Leo Ventures Launches $10 Million Fund for Disruptive Projects in Fintech, Deep Tech, and ESG

According to Foresight News, Singapore-based venture capital firm Leo Ventures has launched a $10 million venture capital fund dedicated to promoting the development of disruptive projects. The fund targets Web2 companies involved in financial technology, deep technology, ESG technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Additionally, it supports Web3 projects related to decentralized finance (DeFi), L0, L1, infrastructure, payment solutions, and Web3 consumer technology projects. The investment aims to foster innovation and growth in these sectors, providing financial support for companies working on groundbreaking technologies and solutions. By focusing on both Web2 and Web3 projects, Leo Ventures aims to bridge the gap between traditional and emerging technologies, helping to shape the future of the tech industry.

View full text