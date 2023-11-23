copy link
Movement Labs Launches Ethereum L2 'M2' Based on Move Infrastructure
2023-11-23 02:34
According to Foresight News, Movement Labs has introduced Ethereum L2 'M2', a Move-based infrastructure that utilizes Celestia's modular data availability layer for expansion. The aim is to accelerate the creation of high-performance consumer applications. The Move VM is optimized for high throughput, featuring a native fee market and embedded support for formal verification. Additionally, M2 expands through Blobstream, transferring Celestia's high-throughput modular DA to Ethereum for integration by L2.
