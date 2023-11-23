copy link
Sudoswap Launches SudoAMM Gradual Dutch Auctions for NFT Trading
2023-11-23 02:18
According to Foresight News, NFT trading protocol Sudoswap has introduced sudoAMM Gradual Dutch Auctions, allowing for the efficient sale or purchase of NFTs over time. Initially, the GDA price is set high during the sale, and then adjusted as time progresses, similar to a Dutch auction. Subsequently, the pool price increases with each sale, allowing for continuous price discovery. When purchasing, the price starts low and increases over time, with adjustments made downward after each purchase.
