Silvergate Capital Repays All Remaining Deposits, Focuses on Bank Liquidation
Binance News
2023-11-23 02:06
According to Foresight News, crypto-friendly bank Silvergate Capital has fully repaid all remaining deposits and currently holds less than $10,000. The bank will continue to focus on implementing bank liquidation.
