Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

KyberSwap Exchange Loses $46 Million in Crypto Assets in Latest DeFi Exploit

Binance News
2023-11-23 01:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, around $46 million in various crypto assets has been drained from the decentralized KyberSwap exchange in a recent decentralized finance (DeFi) exploit. On November 23, the Kyber Network team alerted its users via a Twitter post, stating that KyberSwap Elastic experienced a security incident and advised users to withdraw their funds as a precaution. The team is currently investigating the situation. Blockchain sleuths have highlighted the impacted and exploiter wallet addresses, which were still recently active. Debank data reveals that approximately $46 million has been stolen in the attack, including roughly $20 million in wrapped Ether (wETH), $7 million in wrapped Lido-staked Ether (wstETH), and $4 million in Arbitrum (ARB). The funds were split across multiple chains, including Arbitrum, Optimism, Ethereum, Polygon, and Base. Blockchain sleuth 'Spreek' stated in a post that the issue is not approval-related and is only related to the total value locked (TVL) held in the Kyber pools themselves. The attacker left an on-chain message for protocol developers and DAO members, stating that negotiations would start in a few hours when they are fully rested. DefiLlama data shows that KyberSwap's TVL dropped by 68% over a few hours, with almost $78 million leaving the protocol due to the hack and user withdrawals. Its TVL currently stands at $27 million, down from its 2023 peak of $134 million. Kyber Network Crystal KNC token prices briefly dipped 7% as news of the exploit broke but have since recovered to trade at $0.74. In April, the team identified a vulnerability and advised users to withdraw liquidity, but no funds were lost in that incident.
View full text