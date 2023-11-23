copy link
Ethereum Layer-2 Network Scroll Investigates Potential Issues with Kyber Deployment
2023-11-23 01:23
According to Foresight News, Ethereum's Layer-2 network Scroll, which is based on ZK Rollup, announced that it is investigating potential issues with the Kyber deployment on its platform. The exact nature of the problem remains unknown, but Scroll has advised everyone to exercise caution.
