North Korean Hacker Group Diamond Sleet Targets Taiwanese Software Company

According to Foresight News, North Korean hacker group Diamond Sleet has infiltrated Taiwanese software company CyberLink, distributing modified installation files as part of a widespread supply chain attack. So far, the malware installer has been detected on over 100 devices in multiple countries and regions, including Japan, Taiwan, Canada, and the United States. Microsoft's Threat Intelligence team informed CyberLink of the supply chain intrusion on Wednesday. CyberLink, headquartered in Taiwan, is known for its flagship products PowerDirector and PowerDVD. According to the company's website, CyberLink holds over 200 patented technologies and has sold more than 400 million applications worldwide.

