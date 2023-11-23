copy link
Google's AI Chatbot Bard Can Now Answer Questions About YouTube Videos
2023-11-23 00:24
According to Foresight News, Google has announced that its AI chatbot Bard can now answer questions related to YouTube videos. Previously, Bard's YouTube plugin could only be used to search for specific videos, but now users can ask Bard specific questions about video content.
