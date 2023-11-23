Game Boy Crypto Wallet Project Put on Hold

According to Decrypt, the Game Wallet project, which aimed to gamify the crypto hardware wallet experience by allowing users to store their Bitcoin and Ethereum on a retro Game Boy, has been put on hold after just six months. Project founder Joseph Schiarizzi confirmed that the project is no longer in active development. Crypto startup Keyp has pivoted to a new stablecoin project called Open Dollar. Schiarizzi stated that the Game Boy project is not being shut down but is indefinitely on hold, with the team now fully focused on Open Dollar. Keyp is offering its email subscribers access to Open Dollar's beta as a consolation. Gamers and crypto fans will have to wait longer for their Game Boy wallet dreams to come true and hope that the team revisits the project in the future.

