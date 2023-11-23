Layer2 Network Blast Holds Over $230 Million in Assets

According to Foresight News, data from DeBank reveals that the Layer2 network Blast, launched by Blur founder Pacman, currently holds assets worth over $230 million. Of this amount, more than $200 million worth of ETH has been deposited into the Lido protocol, while the remaining $29.79 million in assets has been stored in the Maker protocol, with approximately $940,000 in wallets. The Layer2 network Blast is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that aims to provide users with a secure and efficient way to manage their digital assets. The platform's success in attracting significant investments highlights the growing interest in DeFi solutions and the potential for Layer2 networks to play a crucial role in the future of digital asset management.

