Kyber Network's KyberSwap Elastic Suffers Security Incident
Binance News
2023-11-23 00:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Kyber Network, an on-chain liquidity protocol, has reported a security incident involving its KyberSwap Elastic. As a precautionary measure, the company strongly recommends that all users withdraw their funds immediately. The team is currently investigating the situation and has promised to provide regular updates on the latest developments.
