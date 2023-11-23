copy link
Kyber Attacker Addresses Team On-Chain, Announces Negotiations
2023-11-23 00:12
According to Foresight News, an attacker targeting Kyber has communicated with the team on-chain, stating, 'Dear Kyberswap Developers, Employees, DAO members and LPs, Negotiations will start in a few hours when I am fully rested. Thank you.' This message indicates that the attacker plans to initiate negotiations with the Kyber team after taking a break.
