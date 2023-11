Kyber Attacker Addresses Team On-Chain, Announces Negotiations

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, an attacker targeting Kyber has communicated with the team on-chain, stating, 'Dear Kyberswap Developers, Employees, DAO members and LPs, Negotiations will start in a few hours when I am fully rested. Thank you.' This message indicates that the attacker plans to initiate negotiations with the Kyber team after taking a break.