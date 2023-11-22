UK Finance Minister Announces Digital Securities Sandbox in Autumn Statement

According to Foresight News, UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has released an autumn statement outlining 110 measures to promote the country's economic development, including initiatives to expand the digital asset industry. The UK government plans to implement a Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS) through legislation, aimed at promoting the adoption of digital assets in financial markets. The statement said, 'The government will develop a statutory instrument to implement the Digital Securities Sandbox, fulfilling the Edinburgh Reform Announcement, and implementing the Financial Market Infrastructure Sandbox in 2023.' The DSS program is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024, and the UK government also plans to announce its response to a consultation on the DSS launched in July.

View full text