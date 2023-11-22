copy link
GoldenTree Long-Term Partner Joseph Naggar to Leave Firm
Binance News
2023-11-22 23:59
According to Foresight News, Joseph Naggar, a long-term partner at venture capital firm GoldenTree, is set to leave the company. Naggar has been responsible for leading GoldenTree's investments in the cryptocurrency sector, including dozens of crypto startups. In addition, sources reveal that GoldenTree is exploring various options on how to advance its crypto division, including the possibility of spinning it off.
