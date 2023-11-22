copy link
US Appeals Court Rejects Sam Bankman-Fried's Release Application
2023-11-22 23:46
According to Foresight News, the United States Second Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the release application of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The court cited SBF's previous attempt to tamper with two witnesses during the pretrial release period as the main reason for the rejection, stating, 'We have reviewed the additional arguments of the defendant and appellant and found them to be lacking in persuasiveness.'
