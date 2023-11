Kyber Network Suspected of Suffering Attack with Over $20 Million Loss

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Twitter user Spreek reported that on-chain liquidity protocol Kyber Network is suspected of being attacked, resulting in a loss of over $20 million. The losses include $7.5 million on the Ethereum mainnet, $315,000 on Base, and $150,000 on Optimism, among others.