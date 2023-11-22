DeGods Token DUST Rallies on Unsubstantiated GTA Rumor

According to Decrypt, the native token for NFT collection DeGods, DUST, experienced a price rally from $0.62 to almost $0.80 on the back of an unfounded rumor that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto (GTA) game would feature the cryptocurrency. The rumor has since been debunked, but it was enough to send the token, which is down over 90% from its all-time high, on a wild ride. DUST is a utility and governance token on both Ethereum and Solana, initially distributed to DeGods holders through their staking program. The rumors seem to have originated from Twitter user Top Smoke, who pointed out that the VP of creative writing at Rockstar Games follows DeGods on Twitter and that DeGods used the GTA font in their Twitter banner. DeGods later changed their Twitter banner and eventually issued a statement to dispel the rumors, stating, "bro I just liked the font." Following the clarification, DUST's price fell from its peak near $0.80 to $0.66, still up 8% on the day.

