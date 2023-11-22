Bit.Store Launches Crypto-Backed Mastercard Virtual Card Without KYC

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency card issuer Bit.Store has officially launched a Mastercard virtual card that supports crypto-backed prepayments. The card does not require KYC (Know Your Customer) verification and supports a spending limit of $10,000. In addition, Bit.Store is offering a promotion with no card opening fees. The virtual card can be used at Mastercard merchants and supports various services, including Amazon and ChatGPT Plus subscriptions.

