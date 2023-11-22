Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin and Ethereum Transaction Fees Surge Amid Growing Demand

Binance News
2023-11-22 14:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, users of Bitcoin's blockchain payments network have experienced a significant increase in transaction fees since October. Ethereum, Bitcoin's main competitor, is also witnessing soaring fees. Blockchain data service CryptoRank reported earlier this week that ETH gas fees across the network averaged $20 to bridge assets, $60 to make a token swap, and $110 to sell an NFT. Bitcoin fees have skyrocketed in November, along with the cryptocurrency's price. Miner fees for BTC transactions rose from $1.125 on October 27 to $18.69 in mid-November, driven by the Bitcoin ETF frenzy. This level of transaction fees has not been seen since the Bitcoin Ordinals NFT craze in May, indicating a healthy and growing demand for using the network to secure Bitcoin transactions on the chain. This is a positive sign for the network and a revenue boost for Bitcoin miners, who sold more Bitcoin than they produced during the October Bitcoin ETF hype rally. CryptoFees data reveals that total daily Bitcoin transaction fees averaged $7.4 million for the seven days ending November 19. However, transaction fees dipped to $10.36 over the weekend as the Bitcoin price cooled, possibly indicating that the Bitcoin ETF rally is losing momentum while investors await news from the SEC. Markets appear disappointed by the SEC's decision to extend deadlines for further filings after not approving any of the 12 Bitcoin ETF applications within the eight-day window. While Bitcoin ETF bears like J.P. Morgan believe the current rally is 'overdone' and expect little gain left for Bitcoin's market cap after the SEC finally approves an ETF, bulls like Ark Invest see an upside as high as $650,000 for Bitcoin's price, with the supply halving just around the corner.
View full text