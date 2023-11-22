NetCents and CEO Clayton Leigh Moore Face Lawsuit Over Alleged False Statements and Illegal Securities Distribution

According to Foresight News, the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) in Canada has filed a lawsuit against payment processing company NetCents and its CEO Clayton Leigh Moore. The lawsuit accuses NetCents of making false statements to investors, illegally distributing securities, and operating an unauthorized exchange. Between 2016 and 2021, NetCents was listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and created a cryptocurrency called NetCents Coin. The company sold the coin to approximately 500 investors in British Columbia and other regions, generating a total revenue of $3.3 million.

