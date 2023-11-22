Zurich Issues $113 Million Digital Bonds Through SIX Digital Exchange

According to Foresight News, Zurich has issued CHF 100 million ($113 million) in digital bonds through the SIX Digital Exchange (SDX). The joint lead managers for this issuance are Zurich Cantonal Bank, UBS Group, and Raiffeisen Switzerland. As part of the Swiss National Bank's tokenized asset pilot, these bonds will be settled with wholesale-type CBDC on December 1.

