copy link
create picture
more
Zurich Issues $113 Million Digital Bonds Through SIX Digital Exchange
Binance News
2023-11-22 14:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Zurich has issued CHF 100 million ($113 million) in digital bonds through the SIX Digital Exchange (SDX). The joint lead managers for this issuance are Zurich Cantonal Bank, UBS Group, and Raiffeisen Switzerland. As part of the Swiss National Bank's tokenized asset pilot, these bonds will be settled with wholesale-type CBDC on December 1.
View full text