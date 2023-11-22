Merit Circle Acquires Equity in Latin American Organization Snackclub

According to Foresight News, Merit Circle, a blockchain gaming guild, has announced the acquisition of equity in Snackclub, a Latin American organization specializing in user acquisition, influencer marketing, and esports. As part of the acquisition, Snackclub will also join the gaming subnetwork Beam Beam. Merit Circle will gain equity in Snackclub as a result of this acquisition. In addition, Merit Circle will receive token allocations previously reserved for the Snackclub team, which will be used to stimulate games in the DAO investment portfolio.

View full text