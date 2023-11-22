copy link
Linea Network's Total Value Locked Reaches $257 Million, Setting New Record
2023-11-22 14:25
According to Foresight News, data from L2Beat shows that the total value locked (TVL) in Consensys' Layer2 network Linea has reached $257 million, with a peak of $280 million today, setting a new historical high for the network's TVL. The increase over the past seven days has reached 150%.
