Vistara Secures Pre-Seed Funding Led By D1 Ventures And Factor

According to Foresight News, one-click Rollup deployment framework Vistara has announced the completion of its Pre-Seed funding round, led by D1 Ventures and Factor. Other participants in the round include Public Works, founded by Gitcoin co-founder Scott Moore, Vamient Capital, and Celestia Labs co-founder and CEO Mustafa Al-Bassam. Vistara is currently building a hardware availability layer (HAL) to support modular networks. The recently launched Vimana CLI by Vistara simplifies node operations across different networks.

