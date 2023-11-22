PancakeSwap Introduces New CAKE Release Governance System

According to Foresight News, PancakeSwap has announced the launch of its new CAKE release governance system, Gauges Voting and veCAKE. The Gauges Voting system allows veCAKE holders to influence CAKE release allocation when initiating mining products on BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Arbitrum. PancakeSwap's DAO governance is currently driven by veCAKE, a new voting escrow (ve) system independent of vCAKE. The veCAKE tokens enable voting on PancakeSwap's governance proposals and determine CAKE release allocation through Gauges Voting.

