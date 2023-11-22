copy link
create picture
more
Decentralized Options Protocol Dopex Launches rDPX V2
Binance News
2023-11-22 13:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized options protocol Dopex has announced the launch of rDPX V2, an upgraded version of the rDPX token. The new version will allow it to be paired with ETH to mint 'receipt token ETH' (rtETH). rtETH is a profitable ETH derivative that can be staked to earn rewards from the rDPX V2 system.
View full text