BCB Group CEO Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie Steps Down, Oliver Tonkin Takes Over

According to CoinDesk, BCB Group CEO Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie has left the crypto banking firm to pursue new opportunities. His departure comes just five months after Deputy CEO Noah Sharp, who quit following a failed attempt to buy Germany's Sutor Bank due to regulatory concerns and market conditions. Chief Banking Officer Ian Moore also left the business in September. Oliver Tonkin, Sharp's replacement, has taken over from von Landsberg-Sadie as CEO. Tonkin previously held the role of general counsel at the firm. His elevation to CEO is a reflection of the "increasingly maturing crypto industry as the firm prepares for continued global growth and expansion," BCB said.

