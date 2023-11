iZiSwap Records Highest 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40 Million

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, iZUMi Finance's multi-chain DEX platform, iZiSwap, has achieved a new historical high with a trading volume of over $40 million in the past 24 hours. iZiSwap is a centralized liquidity model DEX that holds a significant market share in new Layer 2 networks such as Linea, Scroll, and Mantle. Currently, it ranks first in trading volume on the Linea network.