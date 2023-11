DeFi Technologies' Subsidiary Valour Plans to Launch Ripple ETP in December 2023

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance investment company DeFi Technologies has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Valour, plans to launch a Ripple (XRP) exchange-traded product (ETP) on a European exchange in early December 2023. This move aims to expand its range of digital asset investment products. Valour also plans to launch more traditional and physically-backed ETPs in the coming months.