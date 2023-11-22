copy link
create picture
more
DeFi Technologies' Subsidiary Valour Plans to Launch Ripple ETP in December 2023
Binance News
2023-11-22 12:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized finance investment company DeFi Technologies has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Valour, plans to launch a Ripple (XRP) exchange-traded product (ETP) on a European exchange in early December 2023. This move aims to expand its range of digital asset investment products. Valour also plans to launch more traditional and physically-backed ETPs in the coming months.
View full text