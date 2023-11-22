Apple Accused of Anti-Competitive Agreements with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App

According to Foresight News, a class-action lawsuit filed in a California district court alleges that Apple has signed anti-competitive agreements with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. These agreements reportedly restrict the use of decentralized cryptocurrency technology in payment apps, resulting in higher fees for Apple users. The plaintiffs seek to prohibit Apple from continuing to sign such anti-competitive agreements and demand that Apple separate or divest its Apple Cash business to prevent further harm to consumers in the iOS peer-to-peer payment market.

View full text