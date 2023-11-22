Suspicious Transactions Detected on HECO Chain Cross-Chain Bridge

According to Foresight News, Cyvers Alerts AI system has detected multiple suspicious transactions originating from the HECO Chain cross-chain bridge. The suspicious address has received approximately $85 million in assets, with the first transaction involving 10,145 ETH transferred from the HECO Chain cross-chain bridge address to the suspicious address. The HECO Chain is a decentralized, high-performance, and eco-friendly public chain that supports smart contracts and is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The cross-chain bridge enables seamless asset transfers between different blockchain networks, enhancing interoperability and expanding the ecosystem. It is crucial for blockchain networks to maintain security and transparency to ensure the safety of users' assets. The detection of these suspicious transactions highlights the importance of monitoring and addressing potential threats in the rapidly evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

View full text