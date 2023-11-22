Decentralized Exchange Trader Joe Compensates Affected Users

According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange Trader Joe has completed compensation for the majority of users affected by a recent frontend vulnerability. Users who lost stablecoins have been refunded at a 1:1 ratio in USDC, while those who lost AVAX, BNB, and ETH (including wrapped versions) have been refunded in the respective cryptocurrencies. Users who lost JOE tokens have received JOE refunds. Additionally, Trader Joe has compensated users who lost other tokens based on their estimated USDC value at the time of loss. According to the timing of the vulnerability attack, a total of 97 users on Avalanche, 17 on Arbitrum, and 6 on BSC have received compensation worth approximately $87,000.

