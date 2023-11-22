ZKP2P Launches Alpha Version And Integrates With Venmo To Convert USD To USDC

According to Foresight News, ZKP2P, a P2P fiat channel project supported by ZK proofs, has announced the release of its Alpha version and integration with payment platform Venmo, enabling the conversion of US dollars to USDC. ZKP2P was born at ZK Hack Lisbon and is funded by Privacy & Scaling Explorations. The project received funding from the Ethereum Foundation in the second quarter of this year. ZKP2P uses ZK proofs to verify DKIM signatures in payment confirmation emails. This technology allows for permissionless integration with any Web2 payment network while maintaining transaction detail privacy.

View full text