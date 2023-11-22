copy link
DeGate And Immunefi Collaborate On Bug Bounty Boost Program With $400,000 Prize Pool
2023-11-22 10:03
According to Foresight News, DeGate, a ZK Rollup-based order book DEX, has partnered with Web3 vulnerability bounty platform Immunefi to launch a two-week Bug Bounty Boost program, offering a total prize pool of $400,000. Over 900 white-hat hackers have joined the DeGate-Boost channel on Immunefi Discord to contribute solutions. The focus of this bounty event between DeGate and security researchers is to address the impact caused by unintended multi-factor authentication features and offer higher rewards for discovering vulnerabilities in new code. Foresight News previously reported that in April 2023, DeGate and Immunefi launched a vulnerability bounty program, inviting hackers to discover potential security flaws and offering a $1.1 million bounty to those who find significant vulnerabilities.
