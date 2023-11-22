US Federal Trade Commission Streamlines AI Investigation Process

According to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has approved a new streamlined process for investigating cases involving the unlawful use of artificial intelligence (AI). This marks an increased focus on addressing potential legal violations related to AI applications. The commission unanimously approved a measure to streamline FTC staff's ability to issue civil investigative demands (CIDs), which are a form of compulsory process similar to a subpoena, in investigations relating to AI. The FTC retains the authority to determine when CIDs are issued and uses them to obtain documents, information, and testimony that advance FTC consumer protection and competition investigations. The omnibus resolution will be effective for ten years. This action, along with other measures, underscores the FTC's commitment to investigating cases related to artificial intelligence. Critics of the technology have expressed concerns that it could amplify fraudulent activities. During a September hearing, Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, a Democrat nominated for another term, aligned with two Republicans at the agency. They agreed that the focus should be on challenges such as the use of AI to enhance the persuasiveness of phishing emails and robocalls. According to Sumsub data, the proportion of fraud attributed to deep fakes more than doubled from 2022 to Q1 2023, witnessing a notable increase in the United States, from 0.2% to 2.6%. On November 16, the agency unveiled a competition to determine the most effective method to safeguard consumers from fraud and other risks associated with voice cloning. Voice cloning technology has grown more sophisticated as text-to-speech AI technology has improved. The technology holds promise for consumers, such as medical assistance for those who may have lost their voices due to accident or illness.

