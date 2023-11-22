Pomerium Launches Next-Generation Web3 Platform Pomerium X

According to Foresight News, Ret Games has announced the launch of Pomerium X, a next-generation Web3 platform for its Pomerium gaming platform. The new platform aims to make it easier for Web2 game players to access Web3 NFT games, while developers can effortlessly convert Web2 games to Web3 games using Pomerium X's console. Key features of Pomerium X include: 1) seamless transition to Web3 games without the need for tokens; 2) support for game assets and tokens, with multi-chain interoperability for game assets; 3) in-game wallet SDK provided through AA Wallet; 4) support for various multi-chains in NFT issuance and trading; and 5) management of game assets through staking. This development aims to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 gaming, making it more accessible for both players and developers.

