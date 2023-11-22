Buy Crypto
Mt. Gox Trustee Plans to Begin Debt Repayment to Creditors Soon

Binance News
2023-11-22 07:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, some Mt. Gox creditors have received emails from the bankruptcy trustee, stating that they plan to begin repaying debts to creditors soon and are working towards starting cash repayments in 2023. However, due to the large number of creditors who will receive repayments and the various types of repayments, the preparation and processing time required for repayments will differ, and repayments will continue until 2024. Foresight News previously reported in September this year that the repayment deadline for the Mt. Gox trustee had been postponed from October 31, 2023, to October 31, 2024. However, for creditors who have provided the required information, repayments will begin as early as the end of this year. The Mt. Gox trustee originally planned to pay basic, intermediate, and early lump-sum repayments before the October 31 deadline this year, allocating an unknown portion of the 142,000 BTC ($3.9 billion), 143,000 BCH ($17.9 million), and 69 billion yen ($523 million) they hold.
