OpenAI Founder Sam Altman to Serve Under New Board Supervision

According to Foresight News, OpenAI founder Sam Altman was not initially involved in the 'principle agreement', and the composition of the board was the biggest issue. As per the 'principle agreement', he will serve under the supervision of a new board, which currently consists of former Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and current board member and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo. A source directly familiar with the negotiations stated that the sole job of these new directors is to review and appoint up to 9 people to join the new formal board, resetting OpenAI's governance. Microsoft may have a seat on the expanded board, as may Altman himself.

