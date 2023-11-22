copy link
WLD Price Surges to 2.587 USDT Amid Sam Altman's Return as OpenAI CEO
2023-11-22 06:46
According to Foresight News, the price of WLD has broken through 2.5 USDT, reaching a high of 2.587 USDT. This surge may be influenced by the news that Sam Altman will be returning as the CEO of OpenAI. In the past hour, WLD has seen an increase of nearly 5%.
