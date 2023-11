OpenAI Co-Founder Greg Brockman Returns to Company

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Greg Brockman, the co-founder and former president of OpenAI who previously left the company with Sam Altman, has announced his return to the organization. In a statement, Brockman said, 'I will be back at OpenAI tonight and continue coding.'