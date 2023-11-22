Linear Finance Relaunches On BNB Chain Following Attack

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Linear Finance has announced its relaunch on the BNB Chain after previously suffering an attack. Linear stated that the entire protocol has been rebuilt, resulting in some features being temporarily unavailable. Currently, users can check the P-Ratio and Build/Burn. This week, the plan is to create a new USDT/LUSD pool on PancakeSwap and distribute LP tokens to previous holders, as well as reopen the bridge. Next week, the protocol aims to release reward claims and unlock rewards, restore liquidations, resume perpetual trading and return funds to previous holders, and restore the dashboard. Foresight News previously reported that Linear Finance was attacked on September 21, causing all LUSD liquidity on PancakeSwap and Ascendex to be depleted and the LUSD price to drop to zero. Linear announced on September 27 that the protocol had been closed for maintenance.

View full text