Optimism Proposes Building ApeChain on Optimism Superchain
Binance News
2023-11-22 05:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Optimism has initiated a proposal in the ApeCoin forum, stating that it has learned that ApeCoin DAO is seeking opportunities to expand its revenue model and is considering the establishment of an 'ApeChain'. Optimism suggests building ApeChain on the Optimism Superchain.
