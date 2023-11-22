copy link
Sam Altman Dismissed From OpenAI Board While Attending F1 Race In Las Vegas
2023-11-22 04:38
According to Foresight News, Sam Altman was in Las Vegas watching an F1 race when he learned about his dismissal from the OpenAI board. The Wall Street Journal reported that Altman held a crucial Google Meet phone conference with the board from his hotel room in Las Vegas.
